Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $392.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

