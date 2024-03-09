Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

ITW opened at $261.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

