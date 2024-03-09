Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,691 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,699,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $5,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

