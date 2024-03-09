Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $445.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

