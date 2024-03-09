Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

