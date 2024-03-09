Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,584 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Fastenal stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.