Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
