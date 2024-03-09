Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

