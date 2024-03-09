Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Scottish American (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 496.61 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.32). 227,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 192,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.33).

Scottish American Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £888.93 million, a PE ratio of 977.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Scottish American alerts:

Scottish American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Scottish American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,745.10%.

Scottish American Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.