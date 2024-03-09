Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,682 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $214.56 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

