Sei Investments Co. Buys 172,079 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

T opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

