Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 5.35% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDLV opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

