Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Workiva worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

