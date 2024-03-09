Sei Investments Co. Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Fastenal worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,584. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

