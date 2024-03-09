Sei Investments Co. Has $29.47 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 134,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE EME opened at $325.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $330.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

