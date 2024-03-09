Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Guidewire Software worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

