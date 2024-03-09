Sei Investments Co. Purchases 118,596 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Vipshop worth $32,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.28 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

