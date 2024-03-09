Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,872 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Company Profile



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

