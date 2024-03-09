Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,317 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $268.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

