Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after buying an additional 466,019 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

FND stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

