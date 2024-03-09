Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Insider Diana L. Day Sells 3,937 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SRE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
