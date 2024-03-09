Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Insider Diana L. Day Sells 3,937 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

