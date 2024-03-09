Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Stock Performance
SVCT stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.64. The stock has a market cap of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($0.98).
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B
