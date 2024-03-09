Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Stock Performance

SVCT stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.64. The stock has a market cap of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($0.98).

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

