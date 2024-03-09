SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 7,342 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.