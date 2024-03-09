Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 7,716 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

BRBR opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

