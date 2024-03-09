Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,338 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

