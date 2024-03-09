Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.07% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.8 %

ACMR opened at $30.16 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

