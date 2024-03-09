Seven Eight Capital LP Has $721,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $208.80 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,813,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,970 shares of company stock worth $67,487,543. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

