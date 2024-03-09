Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 153,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

