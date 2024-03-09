Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $596,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $628,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

AX stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

