Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $535,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

