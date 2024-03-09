Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $627,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

EQNR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

