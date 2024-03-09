Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

SCCO stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

