Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

