Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $54.86 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.