Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.
Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 133.30 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.22 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
