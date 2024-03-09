Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,273 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.10% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

