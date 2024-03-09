Shona L. Brown Sells 703 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $131.80 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

