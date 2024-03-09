Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

