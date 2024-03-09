Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €180.00 ($195.65) and last traded at €181.54 ($197.33), with a volume of 1070817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €180.00 ($195.65).
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.99. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
