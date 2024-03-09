Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

SIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 366,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

