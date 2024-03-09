SmarDex Price Up 28.5% This Week (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $184.98 million and $2.71 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02550948 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $2,690,172.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

