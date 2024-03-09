Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Solaris Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

TSE SLS opened at C$4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. In related news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $137,625 over the last ninety days. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

