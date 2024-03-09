Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $46.38

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.38, but opened at $43.00. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 525,890 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $866,673.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,270 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,941,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,919,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,471,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

