Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLDP. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLDP

Solid Power Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Solid Power

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 2,125,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 373,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 245,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.