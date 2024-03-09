SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SP Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

