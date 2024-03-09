SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 28th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SpartanNash by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SpartanNash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

