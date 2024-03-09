SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.83

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.83, with a volume of 536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
