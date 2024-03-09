SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.56

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 3026246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

