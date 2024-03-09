SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.76

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 9244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after buying an additional 587,261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 340,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,061 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,961,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.