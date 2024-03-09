Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25, reports. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240-0.110 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.360–0.270 EPS.
Spire Global Stock Performance
NYSE:SPIR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global
In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
