Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25, reports. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240-0.110 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.360–0.270 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPIR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

