SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $870.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

